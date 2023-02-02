Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Truist Financial

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $12.23. 2,084,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $22.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

