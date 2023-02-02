Comparing Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) & Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Verb Technology and Wag! Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verb Technology currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,277.76%. Wag! Group has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 113.31%. Given Verb Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Wag! Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

7.3% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Verb Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Verb Technology and Wag! Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $10.52 million 1.96 -$34.49 million ($0.31) -0.64 Wag! Group N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A

Wag! Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verb Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -269.61% -155.57% -72.88% Wag! Group N/A N/A -29.81%

Summary

Wag! Group beats Verb Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co., Inc. engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. The firm’s applications are available in both mobile and desktop versions and are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis. It includes verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). The company was founded by Rory J. Cutaia on November 27, 2012 and is headquartered

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

