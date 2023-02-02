Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.59

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 3389317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

