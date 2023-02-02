Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.80%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Columbus McKinnon updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. 641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,675. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

