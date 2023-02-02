Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.63. Coloured Ties Capital shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 6,839 shares.

Coloured Ties Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital, Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses on the operation of Bayovar property, located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. Its also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

