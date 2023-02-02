CoinLoan One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,163.32 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $16.31 million and approximately $23,163.32 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.36 or 0.00035141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

