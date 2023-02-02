Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke Buys 6,588 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.70 per share, for a total transaction of $380,127.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,299. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,612 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.38 per share, for a total transaction of $359,560.56.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,834 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.21 per share, for a total transaction of $370,471.14.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Tobias Lutke purchased 9,668 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $365,063.68.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Tobias Lutke bought 11,012 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $381,235.44.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $365,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $380,048.90.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN traded up $15.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 43,779,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,708,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $217.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

