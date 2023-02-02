CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Trading Down 4%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.18. 309,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,370,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 17,843.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,446 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $42,801,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $29,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

