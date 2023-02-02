CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMSGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.72 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in CMS Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

