Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS.
NYSE CLX traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.00. 1,863,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,304. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.99. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $137.54.
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.
