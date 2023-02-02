Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Shares Down 1.7%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.57. 126,904 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 97,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, including binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

