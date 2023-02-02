Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CIA stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Citizens has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Citizens

In related news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Citizens news, Director James Keith Morgan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,365.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Harvey J. Waite purchased 11,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at $43,864.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $170,692 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 15.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Further Reading

