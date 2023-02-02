China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.28

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $14.65. China Merchants Port shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

