Chiliz Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226.55 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $974.01 million and $226.55 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00410775 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,863.38 or 0.28833404 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00555253 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,661,685,577 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

