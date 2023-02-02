Chia Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.61 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Chia has a total market capitalization of $291.11 million and $9.61 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can now be bought for about $45.56 or 0.00191819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Chia alerts:

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,389,139 coins and its circulating supply is 6,389,505 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

