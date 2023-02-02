Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,135,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 1.1 %

CVX stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.50. 3,864,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,963,242. The stock has a market cap of $327.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.46.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,172 shares of company stock worth $47,356,041. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.