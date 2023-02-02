Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.13 per share.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 3.4 %
CHK stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.