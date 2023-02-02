Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.13 per share.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

CHK stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

