Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $7.56 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $7.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.70. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($7.54) per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.19 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

LNG stock opened at $153.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

