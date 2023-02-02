Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1,708.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.21. 108,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,182. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

