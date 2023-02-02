Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $398.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.21. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $621.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.