CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 834,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,874,410 shares.The stock last traded at $85.21 and had previously closed at $85.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in CF Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 414,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after buying an additional 142,389 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CF Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.