CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

