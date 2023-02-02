Central Valley Community Bancorp’s (CVCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $25.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $298.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 715,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

