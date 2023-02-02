Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.43. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 2,310 shares trading hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $459.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

