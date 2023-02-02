Ceera Investments LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ceera Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $468.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

