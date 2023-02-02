CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

CD Private Equity Fund II Stock Performance

About CD Private Equity Fund II

(Get Rating)

CD Private Equity Fund II is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments. It targets investing in small-to-mid-market private investment funds and unlisted opportunities in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CD Private Equity Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Private Equity Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.