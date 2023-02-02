CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,035 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 112,590 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PRPC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 11,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,996. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.