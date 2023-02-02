Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Down 2.7%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 88,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 165,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Castillo Copper Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £11.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.97.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the NWQ Copper project located in the Mt Isa copper-belt of Queensland, Australia; the Mkushi, the Luanshya, the North and South Lumwana, and the Mwansa projects covering approximately 1,100 square kilometers in Zambia; the Broken Hill, a zinc-silver-lead project consists of four tenements covering 801.3 square kilometers situated in New South Wales, Australia; and a 100% interest in the Cangai copper project located in New South Wales, Australia.

