Casper One Day Volume Reaches $9.85 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Casper has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $393.34 million and $9.85 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,470,770,689 coins and its circulating supply is 10,720,132,048 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,468,846,457 with 10,718,333,736 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03565602 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $8,235,495.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

