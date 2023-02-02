Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.23. 39,641,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 30,278,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. William Blair downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

Carvana Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Further Reading

