Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:CSL traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $214.05 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 123,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 77,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.
