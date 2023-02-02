CareTrust REIT, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year. The consensus estimate for CareTrust REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTRE. Barclays dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -515.75 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $9,762,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 442,953 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.