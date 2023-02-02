Cardano Market Capitalization Tops $13.84 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.84 billion and $571.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.44 or 0.07005866 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00090831 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030558 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00061260 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010367 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001092 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024744 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,431,262,324 coins and its circulating supply is 34,600,113,225 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
