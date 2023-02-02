Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Cormark

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. National Bankshares raised shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.00.

CS traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$6.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,236,027.20.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

