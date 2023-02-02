Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Cormark

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. National Bankshares raised shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.00.
CS traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$6.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79.
In other news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,236,027.20.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
