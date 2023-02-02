Capital Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 4.8% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,012,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

