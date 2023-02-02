Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSIQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSIQ opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.31. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 59.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,003,000 after purchasing an additional 723,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,171 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 877,696 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 82.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,770 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

