Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSE CP opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

