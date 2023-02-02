Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 3.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $42,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8 %

CNI stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.46. 161,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.