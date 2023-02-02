Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-0.12 EPS.
Canada Goose Trading Up 1.9 %
GOOS stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
