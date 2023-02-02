Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken (LON:ESKN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 250.14% from the company’s current price.

Esken Price Performance

Shares of ESKN stock traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5.71 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 648,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,411. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. Esken has a one year low of GBX 4.41 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 14.90 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.67.

Esken Company Profile

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

