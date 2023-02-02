Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken (LON:ESKN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 250.14% from the company’s current price.
Esken Price Performance
Shares of ESKN stock traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5.71 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 648,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,411. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. Esken has a one year low of GBX 4.41 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 14.90 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.67.
Esken Company Profile
