Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$4.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Real Matters and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$5.50 on Monday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$3.80 and a 52-week high of C$6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.