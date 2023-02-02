Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.50. Canaan shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 2,478,908 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Canaan Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $661.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $137.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Canaan had a return on equity of 54.70% and a net margin of 37.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canaan by 403.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 190,054 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canaan by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Canaan by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 770,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,530 shares in the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

