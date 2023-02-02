Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAMT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,059. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Camtek by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Camtek by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Camtek by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Camtek by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

