Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.14. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.63-$1.67 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.31. 1,292,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,086. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $175.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

