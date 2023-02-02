Cambridge Trust Co. Takes $63,000 Position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,480,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 539.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 119,820 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 61,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 335.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 48,429 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RINF opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

