Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 925 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $144.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average of $137.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

