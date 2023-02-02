Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 220 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,088,000 after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 746,502 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group stock opened at $128.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $149.98.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

