Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.03 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

