Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 594.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,494 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,120,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,277. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62.

