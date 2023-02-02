Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 108,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 87,109 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $16.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

Insider Activity

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,765. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

